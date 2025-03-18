Nokia expands fibre offering with 25G PON modems
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Nokia expands fibre offering with 25G PON modems

Jasdip Sensi
March 18, 2025 09:55 AM
Nokia's logo affixed to the outside of an office building

Nokia has launched two new 25G PON fibre modems aimed at providing faster, high-speed internet to homes.

As a result, the new modems offer speeds up to 20 times faster than current gigabit options, improving connectivity for cloud services, gaming and remote work.

According to the telecoms giant, Wi-Fi 7. 25G PON technology uses the same fibre networks that operators already use for GPON and 10G PON, allowing them to quickly upgrade their networks and make the most of their existing Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) investments.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

This technology is already used by 17 operators, including Google Fiber, Frontier and Hong Kong Broadband, Nokia revealed.

The new modems are part of Nokia’s expanding 25G PON product line, which also includes fibre access platforms for both residential and enterprise customers, and the industry’s first 25G PON sealed fibre access node for cable operators.

Nokia general manager of broadband networks, Geert Heyninck, said: “We are investing in all next generation PON technologies including 10/25/50/100G PON, to give operators the best option to meet their needs and their business goals. 25G PON is a proven technology that can be easily activated on our existing 10G XGS-PON solutions.

“We have close to two million 25G-capable ports in the field already. These new 25G PON fibre modems provide a simple, efficient way to boost capacity and stay ahead of growing demands.”

ITW 2025_Email Signature_600x74.jpg

Jaimie Lenderman, principal analyst at Omdia, added: “To support next-gen power users, operators must build future-ready broadband networks that scale beyond 10G.

“As technology advances, higher-capacity solutions like 25G PON are emerging as a simple, cost-effective way to meet tomorrow’s connectivity demands. With growing competition, differentiation, time-to-market, and scalability will remain critical for providers to stay ahead.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia’s $2.3bn Infinera acquisition expands data centre ambitions

Nokia and Orange boost broadband services across Jordan

Topics

NewsWirelessFibreServices
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe