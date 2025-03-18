Nokia expands fibre offering with 25G PON modems

As a result, the new modems offer speeds up to 20 times faster than current gigabit options, improving connectivity for cloud services, gaming and remote work.

According to the telecoms giant, Wi-Fi 7. 25G PON technology uses the same fibre networks that operators already use for GPON and 10G PON, allowing them to quickly upgrade their networks and make the most of their existing Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) investments.

This technology is already used by 17 operators, including Google Fiber, Frontier and Hong Kong Broadband, Nokia revealed.

The new modems are part of Nokia’s expanding 25G PON product line, which also includes fibre access platforms for both residential and enterprise customers, and the industry’s first 25G PON sealed fibre access node for cable operators.

Nokia general manager of broadband networks, Geert Heyninck, said: “We are investing in all next generation PON technologies including 10/25/50/100G PON, to give operators the best option to meet their needs and their business goals. 25G PON is a proven technology that can be easily activated on our existing 10G XGS-PON solutions.

“We have close to two million 25G-capable ports in the field already. These new 25G PON fibre modems provide a simple, efficient way to boost capacity and stay ahead of growing demands.”

Jaimie Lenderman, principal analyst at Omdia, added: “To support next-gen power users, operators must build future-ready broadband networks that scale beyond 10G.

“As technology advances, higher-capacity solutions like 25G PON are emerging as a simple, cost-effective way to meet tomorrow’s connectivity demands. With growing competition, differentiation, time-to-market, and scalability will remain critical for providers to stay ahead.”

