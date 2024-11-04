Nokia extends deal with Taiwan Mobile to boost rural 5G coverage

The one-year extension aims to extend the operator’s 5G capacity and coverage to meet demands from customers in rural areas following its merger with Taiwan Star last year.

“This expanded partnership with Nokia marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing our 10 million customers with the best possible 5G experience, while also supporting the growing needs of over one million IoT devices across our network,” said Jamie Lin, President at Taiwan Mobile.

Nokia will provide the Taiwanese operator with equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including its Habrok 32 and Osprey 32 Massive MIMO radios and Remote Radio Head products.

The pair will work to upgrade thousands of existing LTE sites, modernising them for improved energy efficiency.

Taiwan Mobile will also install Nokia’s IPAA+ solution to add additional antennas in constricted urban environments and will also deploy Nokia’s carrier Aggregation tech to boost data rates.

“This collaboration will enable us to deliver superior connectivity to both urban and rural areas, ensuring that all our customers can enjoy the full benefits of the 5G era.”

Nokia has been working with Taiwan Mobile for more than 20 years, having previously provided 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile networks covering RAN, mobile core, and voice core.

Nokia also recently supported Taiwan Mobile to deploy its nationwide 5G infrastructure including more than 3,000 new cell sites.

“Nokia is partnering with Taiwan Mobile to modernise their 5G and 4G networks to deliver enhanced performance and coverage and better customer experience,” said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia.

“We are deploying the latest equipment from our energy-efficient AirScale portfolio, which will enable a greener network with reduced environmental impact, contributing to the operator’s sustainability goals.”

