Nokia, Ericsson ink MoUs to support Digital Morocco 2030 strategy

Earlier this week, Nokia announced it had signed an MoU with the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

As part of the agreement, the telecom giant’s innovation centre, which opened in 2023, will focus on training talent, doing research and creating digital solutions for Morocco. It will also help train young Moroccans in digital technologies, telecom and IT through globally recognised certification schemes.

Nokia VP of North, West and Central Africa for network infrastructure, Pierre Chaume, said: “Nokia is proud to collaborate with the Moroccan government in achieving its ambitious digital goals.

“Through knowledge sharing, talent development, and cutting-edge technology, we look forward to supporting Morocco’s digital evolution and contributing to its economic growth as part of our ongoing collaboration.”

Meanwhile, Ericsson also announced it had signed an agreement with Morocco’s Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills (MIEPEEC).

This partnership will also explore how entrepreneurs and small businesses in Morocco can benefit from Ericsson’s global learning programmes.

According to Ericsson, the move will help equip entrepreneurs and small business owners with essential 21st-century digital skills” and support jobs and innovation in different sectors.

It added that the work will “align with MIEPEEC’s broader vision of promoting economic inclusion and supporting small businesses through accessible digital transformation initiatives.”

Ericsson Morocco president and VP of West and Southern Africa, Majda Lahlou Kassi, said: "We are pleased to engage in discussions with MIEPEEC to explore how Ericsson’s global expertise and digital learning platforms can support the capacity building and upskilling of Moroccan small enterprises and startups.

“By identifying areas where our tools and programs can add value, we aim to contribute to a more resilient and future-ready entrepreneurial ecosystem in Morocco."

