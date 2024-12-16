Nokia, EOLO to launch Europe’s first 5G mmWave Standalone Network

As a result, EOLO will work with the telecoms giant to deploy Europe’s first 5G standalone mmWave Radio Access Network.

As part of the deal, Nokia will provide equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including next-generation AirScale baseband solutions, Massive MIMO radios and Remote Radio Head product.

Powered by Nokia’s energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, the company will also supply its Shikra mmWave radios, designed to offer 5G capacity, ultra-wide bandwidth and coverage.

The Shikra mmWave solution also enables fixed wireless access (FWA) services in rural and underserved areas, where deploying traditional wired infrastructure may be cost-prohibitive or impractical, the company stated.

Meanwhile, this technology allows operators to leverage cost-effective mmWave spectrum to deliver consistent, ultra-fast wireless broadband in areas where fibre installation poses challenges.

Nokia president of mobile networks, Tommi Uitto, said: “We are delighted to get to work with EOLO on this important new deal that will introduce innovative connectivity experiences across Italy and help to connect underserved communities.

“In particular, the introduction of 5G mmWave solutions from our industry-leading AirScale and FastMile portfolio’s will enable premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers.”

EOLO CEO, Guido Garrone, added: “This is clear evidence of our ambition to build a FWA network able to offer the best experience for our customers (retail, business and wholesale), reaching all the areas of our country not connected by FTTH technology.

“Together with Nokia and the other partners involved in the deal, we will be able to bring FWA connectivity up to 1 Gbps to the whole Italian market. By installing a new 5G infrastructure, we will see the further development of our FWA network that will continue to improve the experience for our customers as well as bridge digital divide and digital speed divide."

Garrone concluded: “I look forward to working closely and collaboratively with Nokia and our other partners on this project.”

