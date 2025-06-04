Nokia heads €90m drone project

As a result, the goal of the project is to boost Europe’s strength in electronic systems and support the growth of its drone and robotics industries.

According to the telecoms giant, the PROACTIF consortium expects to generate around €90 million in revenue, launch 50 new products and file more than 15 patents by 2035.

The project will also drive over €40 million in new investments, create hundreds of jobs and build numerous new partnerships.

Under Nokia’s leadership, the project will bring together universities, small businesses and industry leaders to build safe, eco-friendly and cybersecure unmanned vehicle (UxV) systems, which can be used for civil security and emergency response.

Nokia head of embedded wireless solutions, Thomas Eder, said: “Nokia’s extensive expertise has helped establish drone technology best practices and transform drones into daily helpers for public safety and mission-critical operations.

“We are honoured to lead this project. It demonstrates Nokia’s commitment to fostering innovation and resilience across Europe. By collaborating with leading organisations, this initiative will address critical challenges in security and sustainability, delivering real-world benefits for society.

The PROACTIF team includes 42 partners and four affiliates from 13 countries and will develop nine core technologies and five advanced UxV platforms.

