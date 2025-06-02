Nokia, Colt, Honeywell launch Quantum-safe network trial

In a bid to protect encrypted data from future cybersecurity threats posed by quantum computing, the trial will help organisations such as banks, government agencies and healthcare companies to safeguard critical data.

As a result, the companies are exploring space-based QKD using low Earth orbit satellites, as well as subsea technologies.

This comes as the telecoms giant warned Quantum computers are expected to break current encryption methods making sensitive data vulnerable.

One solution, quantum key distribution (QKD), securely shares encryption keys, but its use is currently limited to about 100 kilometres on land.

Colt chief operating officer, Buddy Bayer, said: “Fundamental to the collaboration between Colt, Honeywell and Nokia is a shared passion and determination to push the boundaries of technology to find solutions which safeguard our customers and help them succeed.

“At Colt, we do everything we can to make life easier for our customers. It’s why we’re taking action now to protect our customers from future cybersecurity risks, tackling tomorrow’s threats, today.”

Honeywell VP and GM of space, Lisa Napolitano, said: “With over five decades of aerospace expertise, Honeywell has witnessed and adapted to the evolution of the global communications landscape. We are proud to continue as a leader in innovating future-proof solutions such as the QEYSSat and QKDSat missions for the quantum era.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in securing the future of critical data: designing solutions to enhance resilience, ensuring long-term data security for critical infrastructure and communications systems.”

Nokia VP and GM of optical networks, James Watt, said: “Nokia is helping our customers stay ahead when it comes to securing critical data through resilient defense-in-depth strategies. Quantum computing brings great promise, but it’s also a potential threat to the encryption models on which society has relied so far.

“This collaboration with Colt and Honeywell shows how space-based quantum-safe technologies can help protect networks, safeguarding sensitive information across every domain against future quantum threats."

