Nokia & Boldyn Networks selected by OPCSA terminal for private 5G

Both companies will be designing, deploying and operating a private 5G network at OPCSA (Operaciones Portuarias Canarias SA), using Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC).

The network marks a significant milestone for the port terminal, as its digital transformation journey extends to enhancing connectivity, operational intelligence and cost reduction.

Already, OPCSA is directly connected to more than 74 ports worldwide. Located in the port of Las Palmas, it sits on critical shipping routes between Europe, Africa and South America. Given its position, it handles high volumes of cargo and requires cutting-edge infrastructure to maintain efficiency and competitiveness.

“This partnership with Boldyn Networks represents a transformative leap for our terminal. The deployment of private 5G will not only streamline operations but also position OPCSA as a leader in port innovation across the region,” said Jan Nowak, CEO of OPCSA.

“As the project evolves, OPCSA is well placed to become a digitalisation leader within TiL by pioneering private 5G to drive innovation and efficiency across terminal operations.”

The initiative is aimed at testing technology and validating a wide range of use cases, including equipping operators with tablets for logistics and maintenance tasks, digitalising RTG cranes and monitoring STS container cranes located at more than 100 metres.

Both Nokia and Boldyn suggest that the private 5G deployment will offer key advantages, including:

- Reducing inefficiency costs

- Enabling secure, real-time data transmission from RTG cranes over a Nokia Industrial fieldrouter

- Facilitating real-time monitoring of large volumes of telemetry data from STS cranes, helping to minimise unexpected downtime and avoid operational disruptions

- Leveraging high-capacity Nokia technology to deliver a secure and resilient network infrastructure

Mikko Uusitalo, CEO, Europe at Boldyn Networks, said: “We have substantial experience in enhancing port environments with reliable connectivity solutions tailored to the demands of high-volume logistics, real-time data exchange and complex operational workflows.

“This expertise makes us exceptionally well-equipped to deliver a transformative private 5G network for OPCSA. We're excited to bring our capabilities to such a strategically important terminal and support its journey towards becoming a fully digitalised, smart port.”

Boldyn’s Private 5G as a Service offering will be used as part of the agreement to offer OPCSA a network that is fast, secure and scalable. Without the burden of managing infrastructure, the model will ensure predictable costs and rapid deployment, with Boldyn and OPCSA both assessing performance and exploring a possible broader rollout.

“Ports are becoming increasingly digital, connected and automated, and reliable private wireless is the foundation that makes this transformation possible. We are proud that OPCSA and Boldyn Networks have chosen Nokia’s industry-leading private 5G technology to enable new levels of efficiency, safety and innovation at the Port of Las Palmas,” added Michael Aspinall, Head of Enterprise Campus Edge Sales Europe at Nokia.

“This project showcases how Nokia Private Wireless connectivity empowers mission-critical operations and lays the groundwork for smarter, more sustainable logistics hubs worldwide.”

The news comes shortly after Nokia and Boldyn Networks deployed a private 5G network at the Callio FutureMINE site in Pyhäjärvi, Finland to enable safer, smarter and more sustainable operations. Boldyn’s private 5G solution used Nokia’s Modular Private Wireless (MPW) to provide seamless and high-performance connectivity across multiple undergrounds level and a vast tunnel network.

