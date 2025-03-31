Nokia and Amazon resolve lawsuit with new patent deal
Nokia and Amazon resolve lawsuit with new patent deal

Jasdip Sensi
March 31, 2025 11:02 AM
Nokia has entered into a patent agreement with Amazon, allowing the technology giant to use its video technologies in its streaming services and devices.

As a result, the agreement removes all patent litigation between the two firms, terms of the agreement, including financial details, remaining confidential.

Nokia chief licensing officer of new segments, Arvin Patel, said: “We are pleased to have reached agreement on the use of Nokia’s video technologies in Amazon’s streaming services and devices.”

The move follows in 2023, Nokia filed multiple lawsuits in the UK, Germany the European Unified Patent Court, the United States and India, alleging that Amazon had violated its video streaming patents.

However, a year later, in a ruling in Germany, Amazon was found to have infringed a Nokia patent.

Jasdip Sensi
