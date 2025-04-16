nLighten partners with Shell Spain to power Madrid data centre with renewables
Jasdip Sensi
April 16, 2025 12:47 PM
nLighten Shell Spain.png

nLighten has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and energy supply deal with Shell Spain.

Effective immediately, through this partnership, nLighten’s edge data centre in Madrid will be powered by Shell’s solar and wind energy sources in Spain, with a focus on solar power.

Meanwhile, the agreement allows nLighten direct insight into the actual renewable energy being delivered, ensuring transparency and impact, the company stated. Shell will also provide renewable electricity to help nLighten improve its Carbon-Free Energy (CFE) score.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

nLighten co-founder and CTO, Chad McCarthy, said: “This agreement is a game-changer for how data centres in Spain, and beyond, can be powered by renewables.

"By securing direct access to solar and wind energy, we’re not just reducing our carbon footprint but proving that sustainability and business performance go hand in hand. This supply agreement with Shell is important in building a resilient and future-proof energy model for digital infrastructure."

Datacloud USA & Metro Fall 600x74 2025.jpg

Shell Spain country chair, Óscar Fernández, added: "We are excited to partner with nLighten to advance the integration of renewable energy in data centres.

"By integrating lower-carbon sources into the grid, providing flexibility options and offering tailored energy solutions, we can support the growing demands of data centres. Strategic collaborations between digital infrastructure companies and energy suppliers allows to leverage each other's strengths, helping scale solutions quickly and effectively to ensure a sustainable energy supply."

1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
