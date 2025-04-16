nLighten partners with Shell Spain to power Madrid data centre with renewables

Effective immediately, through this partnership, nLighten’s edge data centre in Madrid will be powered by Shell’s solar and wind energy sources in Spain, with a focus on solar power.

Meanwhile, the agreement allows nLighten direct insight into the actual renewable energy being delivered, ensuring transparency and impact, the company stated. Shell will also provide renewable electricity to help nLighten improve its Carbon-Free Energy (CFE) score.

nLighten co-founder and CTO, Chad McCarthy, said: “This agreement is a game-changer for how data centres in Spain, and beyond, can be powered by renewables.

"By securing direct access to solar and wind energy, we’re not just reducing our carbon footprint but proving that sustainability and business performance go hand in hand. This supply agreement with Shell is important in building a resilient and future-proof energy model for digital infrastructure."

Shell Spain country chair, Óscar Fernández, added: "We are excited to partner with nLighten to advance the integration of renewable energy in data centres.

"By integrating lower-carbon sources into the grid, providing flexibility options and offering tailored energy solutions, we can support the growing demands of data centres. Strategic collaborations between digital infrastructure companies and energy suppliers allows to leverage each other's strengths, helping scale solutions quickly and effectively to ensure a sustainable energy supply."

RELATED STORIES

nLighten expands European footprint

nLighten acquires Euclyde Data Centers in France