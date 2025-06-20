nLighten boosts energy transparency with Conrad deal

As a result, the move allows nLighten to track its renewable usage on an hourly basis and at the individual asset level.

The agreement, which began delivering renewable electricity in April 2024, was upgraded in January 2025 to include detailed tracking and reporting tools.

Meanwhile, Conrad Energy has now integrated all of nLighten’s UK energy meters, replacing a fragmented procurement system.

Under the new setup, nLighten receives monthly reports showing exactly where its energy comes from, with asset-level data on the share of wind, solar and biomass in the energy mix.

Additionally, this allows the company to monitor its renewable energy use over time and calculate avoided CO₂ emissions based on real-time generation data.

nLighten VP of energy operations and sustainability, Francesco Marasco, said: “This collaboration goes beyond what most energy suppliers currently offer in the UK.

“Not only can we align our procurement with real-time pricing, but we now also have full transparency over how - and where – our renewable energy is being generated. It’s another step toward building the most sustainable edge data center platform in Europe.”

“We’re proud to support nLighten’s efforts to lead the way in data center sustainability,” Tim Foster, director of energy for business at Conrad Energy, added.

“By combining flexible supply structures with granular data visibility, we’re helping digital infrastructure operators align more closely with today’s energy realities and decarbonisation goals.”

