nLighten boosts energy transparency with Conrad deal
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

nLighten boosts energy transparency with Conrad deal

Jasdip Sensi
June 20, 2025 08:49 AM
nLighten CM.png

nLighten has partnered with UK-based Conrad Energy to supply clean power to all of its UK facilities.

As a result, the move allows nLighten to track its renewable usage on an hourly basis and at the individual asset level.

The agreement, which began delivering renewable electricity in April 2024, was upgraded in January 2025 to include detailed tracking and reporting tools.

Meanwhile, Conrad Energy has now integrated all of nLighten’s UK energy meters, replacing a fragmented procurement system.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Under the new setup, nLighten receives monthly reports showing exactly where its energy comes from, with asset-level data on the share of wind, solar and biomass in the energy mix.

Additionally, this allows the company to monitor its renewable energy use over time and calculate avoided CO₂ emissions based on real-time generation data.

nLighten VP of energy operations and sustainability, Francesco Marasco, said: “This collaboration goes beyond what most energy suppliers currently offer in the UK.

“Not only can we align our procurement with real-time pricing, but we now also have full transparency over how - and where – our renewable energy is being generated. It’s another step toward building the most sustainable edge data center platform in Europe.”

“We’re proud to support nLighten’s efforts to lead the way in data center sustainability,” Tim Foster, director of energy for business at Conrad Energy, added.

“By combining flexible supply structures with granular data visibility, we’re helping digital infrastructure operators align more closely with today’s energy realities and decarbonisation goals.”

RELATED STORIES

nLighten acquires Euclyde Data Centers in France

nLighten acquires 7 data centres from Exa Infrastructure

Capacity-Euuropr-2025-600x74.jpg

Topics

NewsESGCloudData Centres
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe