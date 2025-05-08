nLighten adds senior executives as European data centre expansion continues

Hans Nipshagen joins nLighten as VP for channel sales, AI and platform sales, and Arno van Gennip is the company’s new VP for operations enablement.

The pair join as the data centre firm is looking to expand across Europe , having acquired several sites across the continent in the past 12 months.

Nipshagen joins the company from Akamai Technologies, where he served as the firm’s regional VP for channel sales for EMEA.

He previously led cybersecurity sales efforts in the Middle East, Africa, and Central and Eastern Europe at Akami and served as Benelux Site Leader.

Van Gennip, meanwhile, joined nLighten from Equinix, where he served as VP for global IBX operations engineering

During his nine years at Equinix, he also led strategic initiatives in operational environmental sustainability, facility operations, and engineering transformation. He also previously spent 15 years at Colt Technology Services in various senior roles.

Harro Beusker, CEO and co-founder of nLighten, said: “Welcoming Nipshagen and van Gennip to the leadership team is a significant milestone for nLighten as we scale across Europe.

“Nipshagen brings invaluable expertise in building thriving partner ecosystems across complex markets, while van Gennip’s operational leadership and sustainability focus will be crucial as we grow responsibly. Both are strategic hires that will strengthen our capabilities and help position nLighten as a leading edge data centre platform in Europe.”

