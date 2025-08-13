Telefónica Tech new CEO Martyn Bullerwell to drive strong growth

With extensive experience in technology leadership and a strong track record in scaling businesses, Martyn Bullerwell is taking the helm at Telefónica Tech UK&I, the digital business unit of Telefónica.

Bullerwell first joined Telefónica Tech through the acquisition of the company he founded and has since served as Vice President of the Data & AI Practice. He was successful in growing his own technology business and developing a deep level of expertise across data, AI and digital transformation. Since becoming part of Telefónica Tech, he has played a significant role in expanding the company’s capabilities in these strategic areas.

His appointment as CEO comes after Mark Gorton made the decision to step down from the role after six years with Telefónica Tech UK&I. Gorton initially joined as VP of sales and marketing and was instrumental in transforming the business following its acquisition by Telefónica Tech in 2021, as well as in the successful integration of Incremental Group in 2022.

Under his leadership, Telefónica Tech UK&I strengthened its market position and delivered significant growth in cloud, cyber security, business applications and data and AI services.

Bullerwell taking up the role of CEO comes at a significant moment of growth for Telefónica Tech UK&I, as the company is currently experiencing a period of tangible growth. In March 2025, the company opened its new headquarters in London, which was designed as a hub for innovation, collaboration and engagement with critical customers and partners.

It also comes at a pivotal moment for the UK and Ireland, with both countries currently undergoing immense digital and technological change.

The UK in particular has been making strong efforts to boost its national connectivity and has committed to its AI Growth Zones plan to boost data centre expansion and research, as it hopes to confront demand for digital infrastructure.

Ireland too continues to undergo a technology boom and has attracted significant investment from the technology industry. Its ICT services sector has almost doubled since 2010, with its digital economy accounting for 13% of its GDP, according to Connexus Recruit.

Speaking on his appointment, Bullerwell shared: “I am excited to take on this role and to build on the strong foundation laid by Mark and the leadership team.

“We will continue to focus on delivering value for our customers and driving sustainable growth in our markets.”

