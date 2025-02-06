New AI software monitors subsea cable threats as maritime security concerns grow

The Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection is designed for both cable operators and law enforcement agencies, with the solution combining historical data, behavioural patterns, and predictive analytics to provide a comprehensive risk analysis of infrastructure systems.

The AI-powered software tool monitors potentially high-risk vessels, alerting cable owners, coast guards, and navies if they approach cables or oil rigs. Operators can also add their own data and set customised risk parameters to define alerts based on their specific infrastructure needs.

“The economic and geopolitical implications of undersea infrastructure sabotage are staggering,” said Ami Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Windward. “Beyond the immediate disruptions, national stability and financial implications for businesses relying on cables for connectivity and operational continuity are immense.”

Windward’s software launch follows a series of high-profile cable cuts in the Baltics and the Red Sea, which raised cawareness of subsea cable resilience.

Earlier this week, damage to a subsea cable that ran from Sweden to Latvia was ruled an accident , but that hasn’t stopped some European leaders from getting nervous about potential nation-state sabotage.

Beyond those incidents, Insikt Group figures suggest that there are an average of more than 100 cable faults a year.

Windward markets its new software as a means to provide more detailed threat intelligence for operators and law enforcement.

“While recent incidents remain under investigation, the growing risks — whether accidental or intentional — underscore the urgent need for advanced monitoring,” Daniel said. “With our Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection solution, we aim to defend all stakeholders from this new kind of warfare.”

