NEC, SJC2 consortium complete subsea cable across Asia

As a result, the cable connects Singapore, Hong Kong China, and Japan and includes branches that reach numerous other key locations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Built by NEC, the cable stretches about 10,500 kilometres and uses advanced optical technology that can transmit over 126 terabits per second.

Meanwhile, the move also boosts the region’s internet infrastructure by providing more capacity, alternate routes and stronger network reliability for more stable connections, especially for AI and other data-heavy services.

In a joint statement, Meng Fai Yue, senior director of Singtel and Herbert Xiong, head of submarine cables infrastructure, China Mobile International, who are also the co-chairs of the SJC2 Consortium Management Committee, said: "As a critical part of global digital infrastructure, the SJC2 cable system will boost connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region, delivering unparalleled bandwidth capacity and ultra-low latency to power the next-generation of cloud computing, AI-driven services and real-time data exchange across Asia's leading economies."

NEC Corporate SVP and managing director of the submarine network division, Tomonori Uematsu, added: "In addition to being the supplier of SJC2, NEC has been a leading vendor in the submarine cable system business for more than 60 years. With over 400,000 kilometres of cable laid- enough to circle the Earth approximately 10 times- we have a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

“In this project, NEC participated as a system integrator, providing everything from the manufacturing of submarine cables and repeaters to route design, installation, and testing. By establishing a highly reliable communications environment, NEC is contributing to the digitalisation and technological innovation of countries throughout the region."

RELATED STORIES

Singtel, AWS, Microsoft to develop new submarine cable across East Asia

NEC Europe appoints president and CEO