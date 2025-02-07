NEC launches solution to accelerate mobile network modernisation

NEC’s solution aims to help telcos streamline their transitions to 5G virtualisation technologies like vRAN and O-RAN, enhancing automation, efficiency, and productivity in mobile network construction.

Subscribe today for free

The new offering includes services to analyse and improve business processes, a technology package for automating network deployment, and real-time operational data monitoring to accelerate feedback loops.

Built on a microservices architecture, NEC's new solution is designed to support multi-vendor environments and cloud-native interoperability.

NEC also provides access to its "Network and Cloud-Native Orchestrator," enabling full lifecycle optimisation of network infrastructure from construction to operation.

The Japanese tech giant's new offering comes under its NEC BluStellar brand, which offers AI-driven automation solutions.

"Through this solution, NEC optimises the entire lifecycle of network infrastructure, from construction to operation," an NEC statement reads. "This enables telecommunications carriers to quickly expand their service areas and contributes to their profitability."

RELATED STORIES

JAXA, NEC use laser links to transmit 1.8 Gbps data between satellites

KAYTUS, NEC build new RAMSES HPC cluster for the University of Cologne