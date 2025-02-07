NEC launches solution to accelerate mobile network modernisation
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

NEC launches solution to accelerate mobile network modernisation

Ben Wodecki
February 07, 2025 01:41 PM
NEC global technology and IT solutions company website displayed on laptop screen

NEC Corporation has unveiled a new solution designed to modernise the planning, design, and construction of telecom infrastructure, cutting deployment time by around 60% compared to conventional methods.

NEC’s solution aims to help telcos streamline their transitions to 5G virtualisation technologies like vRAN and O-RAN, enhancing automation, efficiency, and productivity in mobile network construction.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

The new offering includes services to analyse and improve business processes, a technology package for automating network deployment, and real-time operational data monitoring to accelerate feedback loops.

Built on a microservices architecture, NEC's new solution is designed to support multi-vendor environments and cloud-native interoperability.

NEC also provides access to its "Network and Cloud-Native Orchestrator," enabling full lifecycle optimisation of network infrastructure from construction to operation.

The Japanese tech giant's new offering comes under its NEC BluStellar brand, which offers AI-driven automation solutions.

"Through this solution, NEC optimises the entire lifecycle of network infrastructure, from construction to operation," an NEC statement reads. "This enables telecommunications carriers to quickly expand their service areas and contributes to their profitability."

RELATED STORIES

JAXA, NEC use laser links to transmit 1.8 Gbps data between satellites

KAYTUS, NEC build new RAMSES HPC cluster for the University of Cologne

Topics

NewsNetwork Transformation
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe