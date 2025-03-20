Nebula names Shalini Kaushik as new head of engineering

With nearly 20 years of experience in the engineering field, before joining the company Kaushik spent six years at Sycurio, holding the position of VP of engineering.

She also spent six years at Phoenix Business Solutions, as senior QA head and nearly seven years at Accenture.

Commenting on her appointment, Kaushik said: “Two decades in the software industry have taught me that exceptional technology produces sustained commercial success.

“Nebula’s passion for delivering technical excellence became immediately clear to me, and guiding such a highly innovative product roadmap forward is an exciting prospect.”

In her new position she will strengthen the company’s software portfolio, which features the channel-focused communications platform, CallSwitch One, and the business communication cloud service, Yay.com.

Nebula CEO, Howard Stevens, said: “Welcoming Shalini to the Nebula team coincides with unrelenting demand for our technology.

“Shalini’s wealth of experience is a fantastic asset, and we look forward to seeing the positive effect her arrival will have across the 200,000 users who rely on Nebula’s products every day.”

RELATED STORIES

emPOWERED Magazine launches for women in tech and telecoms

Conversations at Capacity Europe 2024's emPOWERED Network Breakfast