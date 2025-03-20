Nebula names Shalini Kaushik as new head of engineering
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Nebula names Shalini Kaushik as new head of engineering

Jasdip Sensi
March 20, 2025 10:32 AM
Shalini Kaushik.png

Nebula has appointed Shalini Kaushik as its new head of engineering.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the engineering field, before joining the company Kaushik spent six years at Sycurio, holding the position of VP of engineering.

She also spent six years at Phoenix Business Solutions, as senior QA head and nearly seven years at Accenture.

Commenting on her appointment, Kaushik said: “Two decades in the software industry have taught me that exceptional technology produces sustained commercial success.

“Nebula’s passion for delivering technical excellence became immediately clear to me, and guiding such a highly innovative product roadmap forward is an exciting prospect.”

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

In her new position she will strengthen the company’s software portfolio, which features the channel-focused communications platform, CallSwitch One, and the business communication cloud service, Yay.com.

WORS2025--600x74.jpg

Nebula CEO, Howard Stevens, said: “Welcoming Shalini to the Nebula team coincides with unrelenting demand for our technology.

“Shalini’s wealth of experience is a fantastic asset, and we look forward to seeing the positive effect her arrival will have across the 200,000 users who rely on Nebula’s products every day.”

RELATED STORIES

emPOWERED Magazine launches for women in tech and telecoms

Conversations at Capacity Europe 2024's emPOWERED Network Breakfast

Topics

NewsemPOWERED NetworkAppointments
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe