MTN SA, Ericsson modernise core network

As a result, the move will result in the telecoms giant delivering faster, more reliable connectivity, as well as laying the foundation for future 5G projects.

The upgrade was carried out under MTN Group’s Unified Cloud Acceleration (MUNA) program.

The project will now include cloud-native Packet Core and user management functions on Ericsson’s Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution, while also upgrading existing systems on Ericsson’s NFVI platform.

According to MTN, the modernisation reduces latency, boosts data speeds and improves overall customer experience.

The modernisation also features Ericsson’s Cloud Core Policy Controller (CCPC), which replaces legacy systems with a cloud-native platform that supports 5G non-standalone and readies MTN for 5G standalone.

The extended partnership follows the companies already carrying out the world’s first software upgrade of an Ericsson Packet Core Gateway with a built-in firewall, completed without disrupting 2.52 million active sessions or 40 Gbps of data, which it claims is the first upgrade of its kind in Africa.

MTN South Africa, general manager network services engineering and L2 support, Solomzi Mnyaka, said: “Building on our shared achievements with Ericsson to date, the core network modernization and expansion marks an important step in our ongoing journey to build a modern, future-ready network for South Africa.”

“As we continue to evolve and digitise our operations, having the right technology foundation is critical. The implementation of Ericsson’s cloud-native Policy Controller and Packet Core Gateway as part of the dual-mode 5G Core solution enables us to respond more quickly to customer demands, launch new services with agility, and simplify our internal processes through automation.

“This partnership reflects our focus on driving innovation while maintaining high standards of reliability and performance for our subscribers.”

Ericsson head of South Africa, Sandile Dhlomo, added: “In line with our #AfricaInMotion vision, we are committed to shaping the future of digital connectivity on the continent. With the successful implementation of a massive core network transformation, achieved in record time, and the deployment of our dual-mode 5G Core which includes cloud-native Policy Controller and 5G Standalone-ready Packet Core Gateway on MTN South Africa’s live network, we are supporting its shift toward a fully cloud-native core that is built for scale, resilience, and service agility.”

“The solution enhances the operator’s session, mobility management and policy control capabilities while laying the groundwork for future 5G Standalone. Together with MTN, we are enabling a more flexible and automated policy framework that supports monetisation, network evolution, and enriched user experiences across South Africa.”

RELATED STORIES

ITW Africa 2025: Strengthening digital progress across Africa

Top 5 highlights from ITW Africa 2025

ITW Africa 2025: Scaling data centres and preparing for hyperscale