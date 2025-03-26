MTN Group and Airtel Africa partner to expand coverage in Uganda and Nigeria

MTN Group and Airtel Africa form network sharing agreements in Uganda and Nigeria.

MTN Group and Airtel Africa have inked network-sharing agreements in Uganda and Nigeria.

The move will improve mobile service coverage, network cost efficiencies, and the companies say provide better connectivity to millions of customers, particularly in underserved rural areas.

The agreements align with local regulatory and statutory requirements, ensuring compliance while facilitating greater collaboration between the telecom giants.

MTN group president and CEO Ralph Mupita highlighted the increasing demand for data services across the continent. “As MTN, we are driven by the vision of delivering digital solutions that drive Africa’s progress. We continue to see strong structural demand for digital and financial services across our markets.

“To meet this demand, we are investing in coverage and capacity to ensure high-quality connectivity for our customers. Network sharing provides an opportunity to drive higher efficiencies and improve returns,” Mupita stated.

Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar commented on the benefits of shared infrastructure. “While we remain committed to competing strongly on brand strength, service quality, and offerings, network sharing within the permissible regulatory framework allows us to provide a more robust digital highway.

“It helps avoid unnecessary duplication of infrastructure, leading to operational efficiencies that benefit our customers,” said Taldar.

Network sharing agreements, such as Radio Access Network (RAN) sharing and fibre infrastructure collaborations, are designed to reduce operational expenditures while delivering reliable services to more communities.

The partnership could also accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies, contributing to the digital transformation of the region.

MTN Group and Airtel Africa are now exploring similar opportunities in other African markets, including Congo-Brazzaville, Rwanda, and Zambia. While maintaining independent operations and competing in their respective markets, both companies are open to collaborating with other operators to enhance connectivity further.

RELATED STORIES

New speaker for ITW Africa 2024 - Kenyan Minister Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u

ITW 2024: 'Collaboration key to Africa's digital future', warns government leader