Mozambique Internet Exchange launches new PoP at Digital Realty’s Maputo data centre

The move is expected to improve local traffic exchange by enabling networks to peer within Mozambique, helping to reduce latency and lower the cost of internet services by keeping data local.

MOZIX is currently the country’s sole internet exchange point (IXP) and supports over 150 Gbps of peak traffic across 19 peering members.

“With traffic peaking at over 150 Gbps and 19 active peering members, our expansion into Digital Realty’s MPM1 data centre allows us to further our mission of enhancing network efficiency and resilience,” said Luís Neves Cabral Domingos, director of the Eduardo Mondlane Informatics Centre (CIUEM), which operates MOZIX.

Digital Realty’s MPM1 data centre currently hosts more than 15 network operators and serves as a carrier-neutral platform for interconnection between local and international providers.

“The integration of MOZIX into our Maputo facility represents a major step forward for connectivity in Mozambique,” said José Almeida, general manager at iColo , a Digital Realty company.

According to the Internet Society’s Pulse platform, around 35% of Mozambique’s internet traffic is now routed through domestic IXPs. With just under 20% internet penetration and 6.9 million users online as of early 2025, local infrastructure development remains a priority for improving service quality and supporting digital growth.

Digital Realty operates similar carrier-neutral hubs across the continent, including in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. Its East African facilities host other major IXPs such as the Kenya Internet Exchange Point (KIXP), the London Internet Exchange (LINX), and Asteroid IX.

The company said the MOZIX deployment supports its wider strategy of building a pan-African interconnection platform to facilitate regional and international connectivity.

