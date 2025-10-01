Mohamed Nasr resigns as CEO of Telecom Egypt, Tamer El Mahdi takes the helm

The appointment follows the resignation of Mohamed Nasr, who has stepped down from both his executive role and his position on the company’s Board of Directors.

The decision was approved during a board meeting yesterday.

In addition to Nasr’s departure, the board also accepted the resignations of Mohamed Al Fowey, vice president and chief technical officer, and Ahmed Hassan, vice president and chief human resources officer.

El Mahdi, will be responsible for overseeing the process of appointing their successors, and brings over 30 years of leadership experience in digital transformation, fintech, and infrastructure development.

Prior to this appointment, he was already serving as a board member representing the Egyptian government since March 2025.

In a statement, chairperson of the board of directors at Telecom Egypt, welcomed El Mahdi to his new role.

“Tamer El Mahdi brings over three decades of professional experience across telecommunications, IT, and non-banking financial services. His strong track record qualifies him to lead Telecom Egypt into a new phase of growth, maximise the value of its assets and investments, and enhance service quality both locally and internationally,” Helal said.

“We are confident in his ability to execute our ambitious strategy and reinforce our position as a leading provider of digital and telecommunications services,” she added.

Helal also acknowledged the leadership of outgoing CEO Mohamed Nasr during what was described as a "challenging period" for the company.

In his first remarks as CEO, Tamer El Mahdi thanked the Board for its confidence and vowed to drive forward the company’s mission.

“This trust represents both a great responsibility and a strong motivation to work with dedication and diligence,” El Mahdi said. “I am committed to strengthening Telecom Egypt’s position locally and regionally, while advancing our services to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

El Mahdi served as Group CEO of Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) from 2014 to 2019, where he led a strategic transformation and diversification of operations across Europe, South Asia, and the Middle East.

Prior to this he was CEO of Orascom Telecom Algeria (Djezzy), the largest mobile operator in Algeria.

Outgoing CEO Mohamed Nasr reflected on his five-year journey with Telecom Egypt on LinkedIn, calling it a “profound privilege” to lead the organisation.

Nasr, who joined the company’s board in 2020 and became CEO in 2023, commented: “We’ve achieved remarkable milestones that have redefined Telecom Egypt’s legacy,” Nasr said. “From innovative digital platforms to empowering millions of customers, our journey was about impact, collaboration, and resilience.”

“As I step aside, I’m excited for Telecom Egypt’s future. I am confident in the extraordinary team and enduring vision that will continue shaping a brighter future for all.”

