Mobily lands Africa-1 subsea cable in Saudi Arabia, boosting regional connectivity

Announced at Capacity Middle East 2025 , the landing will enable Mobily to extend its global network, opening up new opportunities through interconnects in Egypt, France, Sudan, and Italy.

The cable lands in Duba on the northern Red Sea coast and is expected to be fully operational in early 2026.

Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, said: “The successful landing of the Africa-1 submarine cable in Saudi Arabia will contribute to increasing broadband capacities in the Kingdom and achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, positioning the Kingdom as a globally recognised digital hub. It will also strengthen its leadership in the region's digital economy by establishing an integrated digital infrastructure that makes it a global hub for data exchange.”

Once complete, Africa-1 will span 10,000km, featuring eight fibre pairs enabling it to offer a high capacity of 96 terabits per second.

Joining Mobily as part of the Africa-1 consortium includes Telecom Egypt, Etisalat, G42, and Pakistan Telecommunication Company, with others expected to join soon.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of our partners and customers nationally and internationally,” Badran added. “The cable's high-speed data capabilities are critical for powering 5G networks, AI systems, and other bandwidth-intensive applications. It also strengthens data transmission for IoT devices and cloud services, driving the acceleration of digital transformation.”

