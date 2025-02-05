Mobily extends partnership with iBASIS to scale roaming services

The renewal, unveiled at Capacity Middle East 2025, will see iBASIS support Mobily’s surging mobile data traffic, with the operator reporting a tenfold increase in international traffic in the past three years.

The partnership will improve Mobily's network scalability when managing traffic surges during peak periods, such as the Hajj, Ramadan, and tourism seasons.

“Our collaboration has been focused on ensuring high-quality, scalable mobile services for our customers,” Thamer Alfadda, SVP for wholesale at Mobily, said. “This milestone reinforces our commitment to innovation and growth as we explore new opportunities, including IoT services, while maintaining the exceptional performance our customers expect.

Mobily first partnered with iBASIS back in 2014, helping to manage its voice and mobile services for a decade, with Alfadda describing the firm as a “trusted partner”.

Patrick George, CEO of iBASIS, said: “We are honoured to renew our partnership with Mobily, reflecting a shared vision to drive digital transformation and enrich consumer experiences.

“We’re proud to support their efforts with our advanced IPX capabilities, enabling them to expand their market reach and achieve their strategic goals.”

