Mobily invests $905m in data centres submarine cables

According to the telecoms giant, the investment plays a crucial role in strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a regional and global digital hub.

The move will also include the launch of digital services, implement smart automation and enhance advanced data analytics, for both public and private sectors.

Additionally, it aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to establish the country as a “world-class leader in digital innovation and technology”.

Speaking at LEAP 2025, Mobily CEO, Salman Al-Badran, said: “Mobily has invested in several submarine cables that enhance Saudi Arabia’s connectivity with the world. These include the new (Africa 1) cable, linking the Kingdom with Africa and Europe, and the (SMW6) cable, connecting Saudi Arabia to Asia and Europe.

“Additionally, Mobily has invested in the construction and upgrade of the (AAE1) submarine cable and the expansion of the fibre-optic network to provide multiple pathways for international carriers, global cloud service providers, and submarine cable consortiums.

“Mobily’s investment in data centres has exceeded SAR 2 billion, with plans to build data centres with a total capacity of 39 MW, supporting the growing demand for AI, GPU, and other advanced applications,” he concluded.

