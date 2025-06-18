Mobile industry cuts emissions 8% since 2019, but urgent action needed to meet net zero target

The mobile industry has reduced its operational carbon emissions by 8% from 2019 to 2023, despite a 9% rise in mobile connections and a fourfold increase in data usage, according to the GSMA’s latest Mobile Net Zero report released today.

While the sector is making strides in limiting its environmental impact, experts say emissions must decline at more than double the current rate to meet the industry’s net zero goal by 2050.

This annual report from the GSMA reveals that the mobile industry is beginning to separate its growth in data traffic and subscriber numbers from increases in emissions - a contrast to the global trend, where overall greenhouse gas emissions have risen by 4% since 2019.

However, to stay aligned with climate commitments, emissions must drop by 7.5% each year through 2030, a rate considerably faster than the average yearly reductions achieved so far.

Preliminary figures for 2024 show a further decline of 4.5% in emissions, indicating some acceleration, but still below the pace needed to meet interim targets.

The report also notes that in 2023, renewables accounted for 37% of electricity consumed by operators reporting to CDP, a significant increase from just 13% in 2019. This shift has helped avoid an estimated 16 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Currently, 81 mobile operators, representing nearly half of all global connections, have either set or pledged to adopt science-based emission reduction targets.

The GSMA’s Climate Action Taskforce now comprises 77 operators that collectively serve 80% of the world’s mobile subscribers.

Regionally, Europe, North America, and Latin America have led the charge in operational emissions cuts, recording decreases of 56%, 44%, and 36% respectively over the past four years.

Meanwhile, new data shows China, the world’s largest mobile market, likely experienced a 4% drop in operational emissions in 2024 after a 7% increase between 2019 and 2023. This improvement is linked to a rapid expansion in the use of renewable energy by Chinese operators.

Steven Moore, head of climate action at the GSMA, said: “The mobile industry is making real progress, but the speed of emission reductions needs to double to stay on track for net zero.

Momentum is growing worldwide, from Latin America to Europe and especially in China, but we must ensure better access to clean energy, clearer policies, and stronger cooperation across the sector.”

The report credits improvements in network energy efficiency and a shift away from older, inefficient technology and diesel generators, supplemented by greater deployment of solar power and battery storage solutions.

However, the GSMA stresses that accelerating emission reductions will require expanded access to renewable electricity and supportive regulatory frameworks across more regions.

Significantly, the report highlights Scope 3 emissions, those generated across the supply chain and manufacturing, which constitute over two-thirds of the industry’s total carbon footprint. Despite some progress in tracking these emissions, they remain a major hurdle for operators committed to comprehensive value chain targets.

Consumer behaviour is also shifting, with demand increasing for more sustainable mobile devices. Surveys conducted by GSMA indicate that nearly 90% of users prioritise device durability and repair options, while nearly half consider purchasing refurbished phones. Since refurbished devices generate 80-90% fewer emissions compared to new models, the booming second-hand market (expected to reach $150 billion by 2027) is playing a growing role in reducing the industry’s environmental impact.

Many operators are now formulating climate transition plans to evaluate risks and outline long-term strategies for reaching net zero. These plans will become a central focus of GSMA’s Climate Action Program in the coming year.

