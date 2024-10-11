Mitel enhances business analytics with AI-powered MIR insights

Powered by a built-in genAI engine, leveraging Microsoft Azure AI Services and OpenAI foundation model, the platform offers firms enhanced business analytics by automating the analysis and categorisation of recorded communications.

As a result, the tool provides customer service professionals with AI-driven recording summaries, sentiment analysis and voice recording transcripts in over 100 languages.

Developed in partnership with ASC Technologies, MIR Insights AI offers secure, purpose-built technology to deliver thorough AI-based analysis directly from Mitel Interaction Recording.

This allows organisations to swiftly detect emerging patterns to reduce compliance risks, accurately evaluate customer interactions and gain detailed, actionable business insights, the company stated.

Mitel senior vice president of product management, Martin Bitzinger, said: “MIR Insights AI underscores Mitel’s focus on practical innovation by tapping into next-gen AI capabilities to help customers increase efficiency and simplify daily activities.

“Customer-centric organisations worldwide use Mitel Interaction Recording daily to ensure quality management.

“Now, with the addition of Mitel Interaction Recording Insights AI, they can benefit from the power of AI to deliver a superior customer experience while streamlining workloads for employees and compliance management. With added flexibility through Mitel’s Common Communications Framework, Insights AI can be paired with our hybrid UC and CX solutions to provide real value to organisations looking to fuel success in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

ASC Technologies, CEO, Dr Gerald Kromer, added: “We are taking our long-standing and successful partnership with Mitel to the next level with the transformative power of AI.

“By combining Mitel's advanced communications technologies with ASC’s expertise in capture and analytics, we enable companies to turn customer interactions into business insights. MIR Insights AI takes quality assurance to a new level, helping companies to increase efficiency, minimise risk and improve the customer experience.”

