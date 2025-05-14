Microsoft slashes 6,000 jobs despite soaring profits AI infra investments: report

CNBC reports that around 6,000 staff are said to be laid off, the firm’s largest cut since reductions in 2023.

The Redmond-based tech giant is looking at trimming roles across the globe, with management levels set to be reduced, though a company spokesperson said the cuts were not related to performance.

“We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a statement from the company to CNBC reads.

The latest round of cuts comes after Microsoft let go of 2,280 workers in January, as it continued the worrying trend of tech layoffs with the likes of Meta , Salesforce , and BT among those to have laid staff off this year.

The news comes after Microsoft posted revenues of $70.1 billion in its recent earnings , up 15%, with net income rising 19% year-over-year.

The tech giant also spent $21.4 billion in capital expenditures, roughly half of which went to long-lived infrastructure assets, as it continues to scale up with data centres, as it looks to capitalise on demand for AI.

“There’s nothing certain for sure in the future, except for one thing, which is our largest business is our infrastructure business,” CEO Satya Nadella told investors earlier this month.

