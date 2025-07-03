Microsoft to lay off 9,000 employees
Jasdip Sensi
July 03, 2025 10:16 AM
Microsoft has revealed plans to lay off around 9,000 employees.

A person familiar with the situation told CNBC that this is less than 4% of its global workforce, covering different teams, locations and experience levels.

“We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email.

Microsoft has already had several rounds of layoffs this year. In January, it cut less than 1% of staff based on performance. It cut over 6,000 jobs in May and at least 300 more in June, respectively.

According to the source, the technology giant is also reducing the number of managers between regular employees and top leaders.

Data maintained by Washington state also revealed that over 800 of the eliminated positions will be focused in Redmond and Bellevue, two key Microsoft hubs in the state.

This comes as Microsoft recently announced major investments in artificial intelligence (AI), committing $80 billion (£68.6 billion) to build massive data centres for training AI models.

