Microsoft job cuts reach 6,300 in 2025

According to GuruFocus, the latest round brings Microsoft’s total job reductions for 2025 to approximately 6,300, making it one of the largest tech layoffs this year alongside Intel.

Despite no specific details on which teams were affected, the cuts are part of the technology giant's broader effort to realign resources amid a shifting market landscape.

So far, this year, the technology sector is grappling with a fresh wave of job cuts, with 90,471 layoffs recorded globally since the start of 2025, according to a report from RationalFX, a personal finance and trading education platform.

The platform confirmed that US-based firms account for the lion’s share, 72.5%, of the total, letting go of 65,545 employees.

Last month, CNBC reported that around 6,000 staff are said to be laid off, the firm’s largest cut since reductions in 2023.

At the time, it was reported the giant is looking at trimming roles across the globe, with management levels being reduced. However, a company spokesperson said the cuts were not related to performance.

“We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a statement stated.

