Microsoft names Jennifer Weitzel as corporate VP of EPC
Microsoft names Jennifer Weitzel as corporate VP of EPC

Jasdip Sensi
May 21, 2025 09:52 AM
Microsoft signage, logo on the facade of its office building in Poland

Microsoft has welcomed back Jennifer Weitzel as corporate vice president (CVP) of engineering, procurement and construction.

Her comeback follows a three-year departure from the technology giant, during which she served as president of Ada Infrastructure.

Prior to that, she spent six years at Microsoft most recently holding the position of vice president of cloud infrastructure leases and M&A.

She also spent seven years at Digital Realty where she started working in the international design and construction team, before being promoted to SVP of commercial and global supply chain, a role she held for over three years.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

In a LinkedIn post, Microsoft Cloud president Noelle Walsh, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer Weitzel as our corporate vice president of engineering, procurement and construction.

“Jen brings a wealth of experience and a bold vision for the future to grow our Cloud and AI data centre infrastructure. At Microsoft, we are committed to delivering and operating the most reliable, trusted, and innovative cloud infrastructure, rapidly enabling customer growth -and Jen will play a key role in driving that mission forward.”

1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

