Microsoft invests $400m to expand data centres in Switzerland

Despite specific technical or geographic details of the expansion not being disclosed, the technology giant will expand its four current data centres near Zürich and Geneva to meet rising demand in the region.

As a result, these upgrades will support over 50,000 customers and bring advanced AI to healthcare, finance and government organisations.

Microsoft Switzerland, CEO, Catrin Hinkel, said: “Our commitment and investment in Switzerland spans 36 years, and today’s announcement is a testament to that enduring partnership.

“We are steadfast in our mission to empower our customers and partners, as AI’s true potential is unlocked when innovation meets real-world implementation. Together, we’ll continue to build on Switzerland’s tradition of innovation to ensure technology delivers meaningful value to the economy and society.”

Microsoft launched its first two Swiss Azure regions, Switzerland North in Zürich and Switzerland West in Geneva in 2019, respectively.

In 2022, the North region was upgraded with availability zones, while the West region has since been reclassified as a ‘reserved access region.’

Microsoft vice chair and president, Brad Smith, said: “Switzerland has created one of the world’s leading innovation ecosystems, blending world-class research with real-world applications.

”For more than three decades, we have stood by our Swiss customers’ side. This latest investment helps further strengthen Switzerland’s long-term economic resilience and competitiveness, while ensuring full compliance with Swiss regulations.”

Additionally, the technology giant also announced plans to train one million people in AI in Switzerland by 2027, and includes plans for apprentices, industry groups and non-profits.

