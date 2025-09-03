Microsoft strikes $3bn AI deal with US govt

As a result of the partnership the technology giant will offer millions of Microsoft G5 users free access to productivity tools and AI services, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, for up to 12 months.

The move aims to help federal agencies adopt America's AI Action Plan by supporting agencies to automate workflows, analyse data and collaborate more efficiently.

The deal includes Azure discounts and waived data transfer fees to help modernise government infrastructure, while Dynamics 365 applications will enhance citizen services and optimise supply chains.

Agencies can opt into services through September 2026, with discounted rates available for up to three years, the company revealed.

Microsoft also estimated the package could deliver "more than $6 billion in total estimated value over three years."

In a statement, Microsoft stated: “Our commitment goes beyond technology and savings. Microsoft is also committing $20 million in additional support services to help agencies implement the offers and maximise the value of these services, along with complimentary cost-optimisation workshops that will enable agencies to identify opportunities to reduce software duplication, automate services and improve cross-team interoperability.

“These investments reflect our belief that technology’s greatest value lies in its ability to empower people. Taken together, we anticipate these services have the potential to deliver more than $6 billion in total estimated value over three years.”

It added: “For more than four decades, Microsoft has been privileged to support the US government’s most vital missions. Today, as we stand at the forefront of the AI era, we reaffirm our dedication to serving as a trusted partner - one that listens, innovates responsibly and shares in the mission to advance the nation’s public good.

“We look forward to the next chapter helping agencies harness secure AI and cloud solutions to build a stronger, more resilient and more innovative future for all.”

