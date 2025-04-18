Micron reshapes business units to capitalise on AI market growth
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Micron reshapes business units to capitalise on AI market growth

Ben Wodecki
April 18, 2025 03:50 AM
Building view of Micron Technology Company Taichung Houli plant in Taiwan.

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology has overhauled its business structure in a bid to better align with surging demand for AI across data centre, edge, and client markets.

The company announced plans to reorganise its operations into four dedicated business units, each focused on a specific customer segment.

The restructuring reflects what Micron described as a “transformative growth opportunity” tied to the increasing importance of high-performance memory and storage in AI workloads.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

The new business units, effective from Micron’s fiscal fourth quarter beginning May 30, are:

Cloud Memory Business Unit (CMBU): Targets hyperscale cloud providers and includes high-bandwidth memory (HBM) offerings for data centre customers. It will be led by Raj Narasimhan, formerly head of Micron’s Compute and Networking Business Unit.

Core Data Centre Business Unit (CDBU): Focuses on memory solutions for OEMs and storage for all data centre clients. Jeremy Werner, previously head of the Storage Business Unit, will lead this division.

Mobile and Client Business Unit (MCBU): Covers memory and storage for mobile devices and PCs, headed by Mark Montierth, who previously led Micron’s Mobile Business Unit.

Automotive and Embedded Business Unit (AEBU): Serves automotive, industrial, and consumer applications, and will be led by Kris Baxter, formerly in charge of the Embedded Business Unit.

All four units will report to Sumit Sadana, Micron’s executive vice president and chief business officer.

“This reorganisation completes our evolution to a market segment-focused business unit structure, with exciting AI-led growth opportunities in every business unit,” Sadana said.

RELATED STORIES

Micron names Mike Cordano as new global sales chief

IBM’s ex-AI chief on the tech replacing today’s semiconductors

Topics

Newsdata centreData Centres
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe