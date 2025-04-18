Micron reshapes business units to capitalise on AI market growth

The company announced plans to reorganise its operations into four dedicated business units, each focused on a specific customer segment.

The restructuring reflects what Micron described as a “transformative growth opportunity” tied to the increasing importance of high-performance memory and storage in AI workloads .

The new business units, effective from Micron’s fiscal fourth quarter beginning May 30, are:

Cloud Memory Business Unit (CMBU): Targets hyperscale cloud providers and includes high-bandwidth memory (HBM) offerings for data centre customers. It will be led by Raj Narasimhan, formerly head of Micron’s Compute and Networking Business Unit.

Core Data Centre Business Unit (CDBU): Focuses on memory solutions for OEMs and storage for all data centre clients. Jeremy Werner, previously head of the Storage Business Unit, will lead this division.

Mobile and Client Business Unit (MCBU): Covers memory and storage for mobile devices and PCs, headed by Mark Montierth, who previously led Micron’s Mobile Business Unit.

Automotive and Embedded Business Unit (AEBU): Serves automotive, industrial, and consumer applications, and will be led by Kris Baxter, formerly in charge of the Embedded Business Unit.

All four units will report to Sumit Sadana, Micron’s executive vice president and chief business officer.

“This reorganisation completes our evolution to a market segment-focused business unit structure, with exciting AI-led growth opportunities in every business unit,” Sadana said.

