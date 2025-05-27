Micron, Qualcomm, TI urge rethink on semiconductor tariffs

In response to a ‘Section 232’ investigation into chip imports, the call for exemptions and reliefs follow a similar request from global chipmaker TSMC, which also urged the Trump administration to reconsider the tariffs or make an exception.

This comes as President Trump said multiple times that he plans to put tariffs of 25% or more on imported chips and related materials.

As a result, the biggest chip companies in the US said they support Trump’s goal to bring more chip manufacturing back to the US, but they warned that tariffs could hurt rather than help.

In a public letter, Micron revealed it is the only US company making memory chips at scale. It also mentioned plans to invest $140 billion in the country over 20 years, but warned that tariffs on equipment needed to make chips would negatively impact its position in the market.

“The Administration should consider establishing a temporary tariff exemption on critical inputs for U.S. semiconductor fabs, including SME, construction materials, replacement parts and raw materials such as lithography photoresist, and chemicals,” it said.

Meanwhile, Intel warned that tariffs could slow its progress, as one of only three companies globally making cutting-edge digital chips, alongside TSMC and Samsung.

Intel stated: “Government policies should support, not hinder, these investments. Intel’s return to leadership in process technology is an important achievement, but imposing overly broad tariffs could disrupt this progress, counteracting the ability to sustain this leadership into the future.”

Qualcomm, which designs but does not manufacture chips, stressed its leadership in 5G and future 6G technologies, warning the company relies on imported chips and that tariffs could hurt demand and also its global position.

Finally, TI noted it “supports efforts to strengthen end-product and semiconductor manufacturing in the US”.

“A critical element of that strategy must be for US-manufactured semiconductors to be globally competitive. To do so, the US government needs to pursue policies that support U.S. semiconductor manufacturing investments and incentivise strong downstream demand for US-origin chips to be used in end- products across all industries and markets,” TI concluded.

