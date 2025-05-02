e& taps into US market with new Miami hub

As a result, the new location expands C&WS’s international reach offering managed voice, data connectivity, roaming and services.

The international wholesale arm of global technology group e& already has presence in London and Singapore, and with the new Miami space, it hopes to support the demand for telcos, enterprises, hyperscaler's and AI companies.

It will also help e& and its partners access new markets efficiently and cost-effectively, the company claimed during a launch event attended by representatives from the UAE Embassy.

e& group chief carrier and wholesale officer, Nabil Baccouche, said: “The launch of e& Wholesale Americas is more than just entering new markets, it is a bold step towards redefining global connectivity.

“Miami’s vibrant tech hub is the perfect location for us to expand the future of digital infrastructure. As a foundation of our 2030 vision, this expansion positions e& at the forefront of the region’s thriving tech ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Pablo Mlikota, senior vice president international, will lead the US and LATAM expansion.

Mlikota continued: “e& Wholesale Americas is not just expanding reach- it’s shaping the future of regional connectivity and digital innovation.

“By building on C&WS’s exceptional growth in global hubs like London and Singapore and integrating it with local market intelligence and e&’s advanced AI and automation capabilities, we are delivering next-generation solutions that accelerate business growth, open new markets, and position our partners as leaders in the digital economy.”

