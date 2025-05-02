e& taps into US market with new Miami hub
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

e& taps into US market with new Miami hub

Jasdip Sensi
May 02, 2025 09:41 AM
e& capacity media.png

e& Carrier & Wholesale Services (C&WS) has launched a new US entity based in Miami, e& Wholesale Americas.

As a result, the new location expands C&WS’s international reach offering managed voice, data connectivity, roaming and services.

The international wholesale arm of global technology group e& already has presence in London and Singapore, and with the new Miami space, it hopes to support the demand for telcos, enterprises, hyperscaler's and AI companies.

It will also help e& and its partners access new markets efficiently and cost-effectively, the company claimed during a launch event attended by representatives from the UAE Embassy.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

e& group chief carrier and wholesale officer, Nabil Baccouche, said: “The launch of e& Wholesale Americas is more than just entering new markets, it is a bold step towards redefining global connectivity.

“Miami’s vibrant tech hub is the perfect location for us to expand the future of digital infrastructure. As a foundation of our 2030 vision, this expansion positions e& at the forefront of the region’s thriving tech ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Pablo Mlikota, senior vice president international, will lead the US and LATAM expansion.

Mlikota continued: “e& Wholesale Americas is not just expanding reach- it’s shaping the future of regional connectivity and digital innovation.

“By building on C&WS’s exceptional growth in global hubs like London and Singapore and integrating it with local market intelligence and e&’s advanced AI and automation capabilities, we are delivering next-generation solutions that accelerate business growth, open new markets, and position our partners as leaders in the digital economy.”

RELATED STORIES

e& expands global reach with new hubs

e& and Ericsson partner on network sustainability

Capacity LATAM 2025. 600x74.jpg

Topics

NewsWirelessServicesInfrastructure and Networks
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe