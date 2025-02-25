Techoraco unveils Metro Connect Fall & Datacloud Energy USA to meet surging demand for AI-driven digital infrastructure. The flagship event in Austin, TX is set to unite data centre, AI, fibre, power, and investment leaders on September 16–17, 2025.

Techoraco announced the launch of Metro Connect Fall and Datacloud Energy USA, co-located with Datacloud USA, in response to industry demand. This high-impact event will bring together top decision-makers from across the data centre, AI, power, fibre, and investment ecosystems to tackle the industry’s biggest challenges and opportunities.

Metro Connect Fall will be the premier platform linking fibre operators and investors with data centre leaders and hyperscalers—ensuring multi-billion-dollar facilities don’t remain unconnected warehouses.

The new flagship event will bring together the data centre, fibre, power, and investment industries for two days of strategic discussions, high-value networking, and exclusive deal-making.

Annabel Helm, Managing Director of Datacloud, said: “The rapid evolution of AI and digital infrastructure is creating an urgent need for scalable power, fibre connectivity, and investment. By launching Metro Connect Fall and Datacloud Energy USA alongside Datacloud USA, we are bringing together the key decision-makers who will shape the future of data centres and digital infrastructure.

"Austin will be the epicentre of these critical discussions, ensuring the industry is ready to meet the demands of the AI-driven future.”

With AI driving an unprecedented surge in data centre demand—forecasted to grow at 15% CAGR through 2027 (JLL, 2025)—the need for power, fibre, and capital has never been more critical.

Power constraints are forcing operators to locate near existing or accessible power sources, while low-latency AI inferencing is accelerating the demand for new fibre investments. With data centre CAPEX expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2029, the race for capital is at an all-time high.

With a dedicated energy track, Datacloud Energy USA will bring together power providers, grid operators, and data centre leaders to address regulatory, cost, and scalability challenges shaping future power strategies.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be at the centre of the digital infrastructure revolution. Join us in Austin, TX, September 14–16, 2025, to shape the future of data centres, fibre, AI, and energy.

