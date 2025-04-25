Meta lays off VR employees amid restructuring

As a result, a number of jobs involved in developing virtual reality (VR) hardware and first-party games will be targeted.

According to The Verge, employees from Oculus Studios and the Supernatural VR fitness team were among those affected.

Although the exact number of job cuts have not been disclosed, sources close to the situation indicated that the cuts included staff at Oculus Studios, Meta's in-house game developer for Quest headsets, as well as teams focused on VR device development.

Commenting on the move, a Meta spokesperson said: “These changes are meant to help Studios work more efficiently on future mixed reality experiences for our growing audience.

“We remain committed to investing in mixed reality experiences, including fitness and games, and our drive to deliver the best experiences possible for the Quest and Supernatural communities remains unchanged.”

The news comes as, earlier this year, Meta’s latest wave of job cuts sparked controversy, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg standing firm on the decision, stating it was necessary to enhance efficiency and remove under-performing employees.

"I think this makes the company better. I’m not going to be apologetic for it,” Zuckerberg said. “And I think most people here want to work with people who are going to be better fits.”

RELATED STORIES

Meta slammed over DEI and moderation cuts

Tech layoffs continue into 2025 as industry cuts another 26,000 jobs