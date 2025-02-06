Meta VP Eva Press exits after 14 years

Press will leave the technology giant in May, but will continue to support the transition to new North America leadership.

At Meta, she has held senior positions including global business manager and group lead of US sales.

Before her time at Meta, she spent eight years at FMCG giant Mondelēz International and two years at Kraft Foods Group.

Subscribe today for free

In a statement, posted on LinkedIn, Press said: “After almost 14 years with Meta, I have made the bittersweet decision to leave the company.

As a result, she continued to believe in Meta’s mission and future stating: “I still believe in Meta. I have seen the impact it has on businesses – we have proven that regardless of the type of company, we drive business results.

“I have seen our product roadmap and am incredibly bullish about our future. And I firmly believe that there are maybe two to three companies in the world that have not only the capability but also the resources to win in the AI race.”

Meanwhile, she also expressed deep appreciation for her colleagues.

She said: “The people at Meta are consistently incredibly smart – and incredibly nice. I have learned so much from them that I will take with me. It is a testament to the importance of surrounding yourself with people you would want to work for, and people you like spending time with.”

However, when Press questioned whether she was still learning at the company, she realised it was time for a new challenge.

“As I look ahead to the next phase of my career, it’s time to take a leap and do something out of my comfort zone. I don’t know quite what that is yet, but I am looking forward to figuring it out in the coming months,” she concluded.

RELATED STORIES

Meta’s AI chief: DeepSeek proves AI progress isn’t about chips

Meta deepens Microsoft metaverse partnership