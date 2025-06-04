Meta signs 20-year nuclear deal to power AI data centres from 2027

The agreement, which kicks off from 2027, will provide 1,121 megawatts of emissions-free nuclear energy sourced from the Clinton Clean Energy Centre, an Illinois plant that was due to be closed back in 2017.

Meta claimed that reviving the nuclear plant will preserve more than 1,100 local jobs and contribute $13.5 million annually in tax revenue.

“It’s clear that there are many nuclear power plants serving the US that need long-term support to help our electricity grids remain reliable as energy needs grow,” the company said in a statement.

“Keeping an existing plant operating will have the same positive effect as adding new clean energy to the grid, and avoid the disruption that has occurred when other nuclear units have retired prematurely.”

The Clinton Clean Energy Center | Credit: Constellation Energy via Meta

Meta, like its hyperscale rivals, has been scouring for access to power to fuel its ongoing digital infrastructure expansion.

The firm recently raised its annual capital expenditure forecast up to $72 billion to fund its data centre ramp-up, with the infrastructure required to support its growing AI services and devices, like its revamped Ray Ban smart glasses.

The social media giant already spent a total of $13.7 billion in Q1, which was driven by investments in servers, data centres, and network infrastructure.

Capacity previously reported that Meta is looking to potentially invest over $200 billion in new data centre campuses, with sites being considered in Louisiana, Wyoming, and Texas, alongside a proposed ~$1 billion facility in Wisconsin .

In addition to sourcing nuclear power from Constellation Energy, Meta said it is in “final discussions” with a shortlist of potential projects to meet its 1-4 gigawatt energy target.

“As we look toward our future energy needs in advancing AI, we recognise the immense value of nuclear power in providing reliable, firm electricity, and the role nuclear projects can have in supporting local economies and strengthening America’s energy leadership,” the company said in a statement.

Meta joins a growing list of businesses looking to nuclear energy to power their data centres, with rivals Microsoft , Google , and Amazon also securing multi-decade deals.

Microsoft also revived a nuclear site previously marked for decommissioning: a plant on the infamous Three Mile Island , back in September.

