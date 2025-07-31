Meta shares rocket 10%, Zuckerburg claims super intelligence is now 'in sight'

His aggressive push into the space even drew criticism from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who earlier this year accused Meta of attempting to lure away key OpenAI talent.

Meta posted promising second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, beating Wall Street estimates and offering an ambitious outlook that sent shares soaring more than 8% in after-hours trading.

For Q2 2025, Meta reported earnings per share (EPS) of $7.14 on revenue of $47.5 billion, outpacing analyst expectations of $5.89 EPS and $44.83 billion in revenue. That marks a sharp year-over-year increase from the $5.16 EPS and $39.07 billion revenue posted in Q2 2024.

Advertising revenue delivered $46.5 billion in the quarter, beating projections of $44.07 billion. Meanwhile, the company’s Reality Labs division, responsible for its metaverse and hardware initiatives, posted a loss of $4.5 billion, slightly better than the anticipated $4.8 billion loss.

Zuckerberg claims that that Meta is beginning to see “glimpses of our AI systems improving themselves.” While the gains are incremental for now, he commented that “developing superintelligence is now in sight.”

“This could be a new era for humanity,” Zuckerberg said.

“As recently as 200 years ago, 90% of people were farmers. Now, thanks to advances in technology, people can focus on science, culture, relationships, and enjoying life.”

“At Meta, we believe people pursuing their individual aspirations is how we’ve always expanded prosperity, science, and culture,” he said. “This will be increasingly important in the future.”

Meta’s Q3 guidance reflects confidence in both its core business and its AI pivot. The company projects third-quarter revenue of $47.5 to $50.5 billion, well above the $46.2 billion Wall Street was forecasting.

