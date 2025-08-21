Meta’s Kansas City data centre goes live

Construction of the new site brought an average of 1,500 skilled workers on site at peak, and it will support more than 100 permanent jobs once fully operational.

The project represents over $1 billion invested in Missouri.

Additionally, the company has also invested in the local community, providing more than $1 million to schools and non-profits in Clay County, Platte County and Kansas City.

Meta director of data centre community and economic development, Brad Davis, said: “In 2022, we selected Kansas City because it offered excellent infrastructure, a robust electrical grid, a strong pool of talent for construction and operations jobs, and incredible community partners.

“We are extremely proud to be part of this community, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership for years to come.

“Our thanks go to the State of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri Partnership, Kansas City Area Development Council, Evergy, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Turner Construction - Kansas City, and the rest of our amazing partners who have helped get us to this important milestone.”

Missouri Partnership CEO, Subash Alias, continued: “Meta’s grand opening in Kansas City is a powerful testament to Missouri’s ability to attract and support the most innovative companies in the world.

“This investment brings transformative technology, high-quality jobs, and lasting economic impact to our state, and we are proud that Meta chose Missouri as a key part of its future.”

