Meta, Internet Society team up with $30m fund to connect 2.6bn offline people
The Internet Society has announced the expansion of its partnership with Meta at MWC, with the pair launching a new Connectivity Co-Funding Initiative aimed at accelerating affordable and sustainable Internet access.
The fund, backed by a $30 million investment through 2030 from the Internet Society and its foundation, seeks additional partners to help connect the 2.6 billion people still without internet access.
Meta has signed on as the first co-funding partner, reinforcing its long-standing collaboration with the Internet Society, having worked with the non-profit since 2018.
Subscribe today for free
To build on their prior work, which has resulted in 56 Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across 45 countries, the new co-funding initiative will look to expand last-mile connectivity in underserved areas.
The new project will also look to address market gaps where traditional providers see no business case, as well as provide technical training to build expertise and empower communities.
“This initiative, supported by Meta, is a prime example of collective action that will help provide meaningful access to more than 2 billion people,” said Sally Wentworth, president and CEO of the Internet Society.
Aaron Russell, director of edge network infrastructure at Meta, emphasised the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide: “This partnership complements our existing infrastructure investments, including subsea cables, to make internet access more reliable and affordable.”
With calls for additional co-funding partners beyond the social media giant, the Internet Society hopes its latest project will drive lasting change in global connectivity.
RELATED STORIES
Meta exploring $200bn AI data centre project
Meta’s Project Waterworth: The world’s longest and highest-capacity submarine cable