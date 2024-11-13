Meta appoints Derya Matras as VP of EMEA

Succeeding Angie Gifford, who will step down from her position as VP of EMEA at the end of the year, Matras joined the technology giant in 2015 leading operations across Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey, establishing a strong track record of helping businesses grow and succeed using Meta’s platforms.

Her achievements in these roles led to additional responsibilities, including oversight of the UK and Northern Europe, expanding her influence to cover Meta’s operations in over 80 countries.

Before joining Meta, Derya held leadership positions in media, retail and management consulting, most notably at McKinsey & Company.

She will become part of Meta’s global head of global business, Nicola Mendelsohn’s leadership team and will officially take on her new duties in December, collaborating with Angie Gifford to ensure a smooth transition.

Commenting on her appointment, Matras, said: “I’m delighted to take up the role of Vice President of GBG for EMEA. Having had the privilege of working within this diverse and dynamic region for the past nine years, I’ve witnessed first-hand the impact our tools and platforms have on businesses of all sizes.

“I look forward to now working with our partners across the whole region to unlock their full growth potential.”

Mendelsohn added: “Since she joined Meta in 2015, Derya has become a leader known for putting people first. Derya has deep industry expertise, makes data-driven decisions, and has skillfully built and led diverse markets.

“What really drives Derya is helping businesses grow and creating more opportunities for people everywhere. I am thrilled to see her take on this new role.”

