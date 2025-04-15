Meta slammed over DEI and moderation cuts

Earlier this year, Meta announced it was ending its DEI programs, removing fact-checkers and changing how it moderates content, aligning with the incoming Trump administration.

In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, they criticised the company for not consulting the advisory group or thinking about how the changes would affect protected communities.

The letter stated: “For nearly a decade, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) has invested a great deal of time and resources working with Meta as part of an informal committee advising the company on civil rights issues.

“Yet, Meta made these content moderation policy changes without consulting or warning this group, and many of the changes directly conflict with guidance from LDF and partners. As a result, LDF can no longer in good conscience participate as part of Meta’s civil rights advisory committee.”

Civil rights groups, including LDF, raised concerns that the changes could silence marginalised voices and lead to more online harm.

A separate letter added: “We are shocked and disappointed that Meta did not consult with this group or its members in considering these significant revisions to its content policy. Meta’s failure to engage even its own advisory group of external civil rights experts shows a cynical disregard for its diverse user base and calls into question Meta’s commitment to the free speech principles to which it claims to want to “return.

“A bad process makes bad policy. In your announcement, you touted Meta’s commitment to free expression, but the changes will significantly harm free speech.”

It added: “Meta’s changes will permit more dangerous and abusive content on its services and undermine the quality of information available to users. Both of these changes harm the users Meta claims to serve.”

“If Meta truly wants to recommit to free speech, it must commit to free speech for everyone on its services. As Meta’s external civil rights advisory group, we offer our advice and expertise in crafting a better path forward."

