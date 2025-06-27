Meta powers data centres with more clean energy

The move continues the technology giant’s push to power AI-driven data centres with clean energy, Reuters revealed.

Despite the company not disclosing how much the deal costs, Meta made four similar deals with Chicago-based Invenergy for 760 MW of solar power.

With the new agreements, the total partnership now adds up to 1,800 MW, Invenergy said.

Additionally, Meta has also worked with large solar projects, a geothermal startup and is looking into nuclear energy options.

Invenergy said the energy from its projects in Ohio, Arkansas and Texas will go to local power grids, while Meta will get the clean energy credits tied to the new power.

