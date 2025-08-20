Meta splits AI division into four teams in recent shakeup: report
Jasdip Sensi
August 20, 2025 10:03 AM
Meta is separating its new AI intelligence group into four separate teams and reassigning many existing AI staff, in a bid to accelerate its push towards superintelligence.

In a memo seen by Bloomberg, Meta’s chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang said: “Superintelligence is coming, and in order to take it seriously, we need to organise around the key areas that will be critical to reach it - research, product and infra.”

As a result, the new division titled Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), will have four teams, which will consist of TBD Lab, which will be led by Wang and will manage the company’s Meta’s large language models, including Llama, the foundation of its AI assistant.

The second team will be called FAIR, which will focus on the company’s AI research lab, focused on long-term projects.

Meanwhile, the second and third team will consist of Products and Applied Research, which will turn models and research into consumer products and MSL Infra, which will build the costly infrastructure needed for Meta’s AI plans, respectively.

Additionally, no layoffs are part of the shakeup, sources told The Information.

This comes as recently, the technology giant consolidated AI efforts under the new Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) umbrella; describing it as the fourth significant reorganisation in six months, aimed at tightening alignment between research, product and infrastructure.

The reorganisation reflected the scale of internal disruption as the company attempts to regain momentum in an industry where leadership is shifting both constantly and rapidly.

Jasdip Sensi
