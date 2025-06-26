Meta expands clean energy partnership with Adapture Renewables

The move, part of the technology giant’s strategy of using 100% renewable energy and strengthening its ongoing partnership with Adapture Renewables.

As a result, the agreements cover 360 megawatts (MW) of solar power from two projects in the ERCOT region, expected to be up and running by 2027.

Meta co-head of clean and renewable energy, Amanda Yang, said: “Meta is always looking for opportunities to bring new renewable energy to the grid, and partnerships like this help make that possible.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Adapture Renewables through these new agreements and continue supporting projects that move the energy transition forward.”

These new deals build on three previous agreements signed in 2023, bringing the total to five agreements and nearly 700 MW of clean energy across three states.

Adapture Renewables VP of origination, Jesse Tippett, continued: “This expanded partnership reflects the trust and alignment we’ve built with Meta over time.

“By structuring long-term agreements that balance risk and value for both parties, we’re helping to scale meaningful projects while enabling our partners to meet their clean energy goals.”

