Megaport unveils new PoPs inside Telstra InfraCo data centres
Jasdip Sensi
September 01, 2025 09:10 AM
Megaport has launched new Points of Presence (PoPs) inside Telstra InfraCo’s colocation data centres in Woolloongabba, Waymouth, Deakin, Clayton and St. Leonards.

According to the company, “Telstra InfraCo’s facilities are built for the future- high-density power, advanced cooling and scalable infrastructure to support demanding AI and cloud workloads.”

As a result, the partnership allows firms to gain access to a new level of flexibility and performance, alongside on-demand connectivity of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, Google Cloud as well as a flexible foundation for multi-cloud and hybrid strategies.

Additionally, the move also offers faster time to market with simplified, scalable networking in minutes.

In a social media post, Megaport stated: “Together, two leaders in Australian connectivity are making it easier than ever to power AI, accelerate time to market, and connect to the cloud with confidence.”

Jasdip Sensi
