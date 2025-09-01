Megaport unveils new PoPs inside Telstra InfraCo data centres

According to the company, “Telstra InfraCo’s facilities are built for the future- high-density power, advanced cooling and scalable infrastructure to support demanding AI and cloud workloads.”

As a result, the partnership allows firms to gain access to a new level of flexibility and performance, alongside on-demand connectivity of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, Google Cloud as well as a flexible foundation for multi-cloud and hybrid strategies.

Additionally, the move also offers faster time to market with simplified, scalable networking in minutes.

In a social media post, Megaport stated: “Together, two leaders in Australian connectivity are making it easier than ever to power AI, accelerate time to market, and connect to the cloud with confidence.”

