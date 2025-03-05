MEF refreshes board with global messaging talent at MWC 2025

Seven new Board positions were filled following a vote, with the likes of Stephanie Lashley from Bandwidth Inc., Ramy Riad of Cisco, and Infobip’s Viktorija Radman among those making up the new leadership lineup.

Matthew Bisoffi from CKH IOD, Rajiv Singla of Globe TeleServices, iTouch Messaging Services’ Waheed Adam, and Tim Ward from Xconnect rounded out the appointments.

Subscribe today for free

The septet join existing Board members, including Sinch co-founder Robert Gerstmann and Amira Akra, product manager for messaging at Vodafone Germany, serving two-year terms focused on shaping MEF's strategic direction.

“I am particularly pleased to see more women step forward to be considered for the MEF Board,” said MEF CEO Dario Betti. “Women are under-represented in the industry as whole, so it is great to see that this is changing, albeit slowly.

“Having more women on the Board can only be a good thing, as a diverse range of views, approaches, experience, and ways of thinking are important to ensure a robust, effective, and visionary future for MEF.”

In the coming year, the new-look board will concentrate on emerging opportunities in messaging, with particular attention to anti-fraud measures and privacy concerns.

MEF celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, with the trade body highlighting its latest leadership transition as a significant milestone for the organisation.

The new MEF board directors, in full, were:

Stephanie Lashley, VP of messaging strategic alliances, and infrastructure at Bandwidth Inc.

Ramy Riad, director of innovation and messaging strategy at Cisco

Matthew Bisoffi, head of business management, operations and insights at CKH IOD

Rajiv Singla, CEO for global messaging at Globe TeleServices (GTS)

Viktorija Radman, telecom business director at Infobip

Waheed Adam, executive chairman at iTouch Messaging Services

Tim Ward, fellow at Xconnect

R3ELATED STORIES

Salam, Mada team up to transform Middle East messaging services