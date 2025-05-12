Medusa subsea cable inaugurated in Libya to boost post-war connectivity
Medusa subsea cable inaugurated in Libya to boost post-war connectivity

Ben Wodecki
May 12, 2025 11:40 AM
The Medusa Subsea Cable System map, which is set to expand into West Africa

The Medusa Subsea Cable System has been officially inaugurated in Libya as it continues to add connections in Africa.

The Medusa system is an open-access subsea cable that aims to enhance digital connectivity between Europe and Africa.

According to the local news outlet Libya Herald, the Medusa cable was inaugurated in the city of Misrata, with Libyan United International for Telecommunication and Technology (LUIC) supporting the landing.

Local officials, including the chair of Libya’s Communications and Information Regulatory Authority (CITRA) were in attendance at the inauguration, with local reports suggesting Medusa will help improve the quality and speed of internet services of cities like Tripoli, Misrata, and Benghazi.

LUIC signed onto the Medusa project back in 2023, with the cable expected to land in the country by the end of 2025.

The addition of Medusa to Libya comes as the country continues to rebuild following a bloody civil war, which came to an end in 2020. The cable is set to boost the country’s connectivity and communication infrastructure and foster regional integration.

A project titled Medusa Africa was unveiled back in March, which aims to create a dedicated African connectivity subsystem within the broader cable network to add West African nations like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The African expansion is set to include Gabon, after ACE Gabon recently signed a Construction and Maintenance Agreement (C&MA) to land the cable in the country.

