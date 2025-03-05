Mavenir and e& UAE join forces to advance 5G core networks

The partnership will begin with a collaboration in converged 5G packet core networks and enhance e& UAE’s cloud-native network infrastructure across 4G and 5G (NSA and SA).

The partnership brings together AI-enabled 5G services, automation, and orchestration.

The next-generation infrastructure is designed to support a diverse range of applications, from enhanced mobile broadband and ultra-reliable low-latency communications to massive machine-type communications.

By integrating Mavenir’s cloud-native expertise, e& UAE aims to create a future-ready network capable of meeting evolving business and consumer demands.

This partnership is expected to pave the way for innovative use cases such as smart cities, autonomous vehicles, industrial IoT, and immersive AR/VR experiences, leveraging the latest AI technology.

The converged packet core environment ensures seamless transitions and readiness for 6G capabilities.

Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO of Mavenir, commented on the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with e& UAE in deploying a state-of-the-art 5G core network. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers.

“The advanced features and technologies integrated into this network will unlock new possibilities and set the foundation for future 6G capabilities.”

Khaled Al Suwaidi, who oversees core networks and platforms at e& UAE, added: “Our successful collaboration with Mavenir marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide world-class connectivity and digital services to our customers.

“The deployment of this advanced 5G core network not only enhances our current offerings but also positions us at the forefront of technological innovation. We look forward to exploring new areas together in AI, automation, orchestration, digital BSS, and RCS, to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

